Samuel Diatta, 39, died after an incident at the Mappin and Webb boutique on Coney Street in York last July and four men were arrested.
A postmortem later gave his cause of death as heart disease and the effects of restraint.
Police said Mr Diatta had become involved in an ‘altercation’ with security staff and was restrained on the floor by an employee and three members of the public.
He was not suspected of being involved in a robbery at the store and his family said he had a history of mental illness.
In the latest statement, the force said: “North Yorkshire Police can now confirm that following the submission of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Case Team, the four men who were all subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, will not face any criminal charges and have been released from the investigation. Two of the men had been in the store when Samuel entered, and two were passing by when the incident had started.
"North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team conducted a significant and very complex investigation to prove, or disprove, any individual, or collective criminal responsibilities relating to the death of Samuel. This has been complex for a variety of reasons, including the fact that specialist medical evidence and expert opinion was required.
"A report will now be passed to the coroner to inform a future inquest into Samuel’s death. Our thoughts remain with Samuel’s family at this time. They have been fully informed of the rationale for the CPS’ decision, and have been supported by specialist officers throughout the investigation.”
Mr Diatta grew up in the Acomb area of York and had Senegalese ancestry. He had played rugby for York Railway Institute and cricket for local teams, and led the Christian Union at York College. He was also a former pupil of Manor C of E School. His family described him as ‘gentle giant’ and said he had suffered mental health issues since his teens.