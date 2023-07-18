This is the terrifying moment a gang of masked raiders threatened a lone woman shopkeeper with Samurai swords in Yorkshire.

The pair have been jailed after they were brought to justice after an officer recognised the voice of one culprit. Jeffrey Chikosha and Brandon Jarrett have been jailed for three violent armed robberies in just nine days, stealing thousands of pounds in cash, cigarettes and booze.

But the pair did not bank on Detective Constable Alan Andrews, a member of the Leeds District Crime Team, recognising Chikosha’s voice and his gait from the clear CCTV footage taken from one of the shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Andrews prides himself on being the scourge of prolific criminals, particularly in east Leeds, who arrogantly brag on social media about “no face, no case” in reference to wearing balaclavas and face coverings while committing offences.

The clear CCTV from the Londis shop picked up the robbers' voices, which helped bring them to justice. (pic by WYP)

Chikosha, age 25, of Wykebeck Mount, Osmondthorpe, received a nine-year sentence at Leeds Crown Court, while Jarrett, age 23, of Haugh Shaw Road in Halifax, was jailed for six years and nine months.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Dallas said: “What you did was very serious, you disguised yourselves and clearly planned these robberies. You terrified staff and used a certain amount of violence from these terrifying weapons. Shopkeepers are extremely vulnerable and you probably saw them as easy targets.”

The pair, along with a third man who has never been identified, first targeted the Skelton Wood Post Office on White Laithe Approach in Whinmoor. They burst into the shop at around 6.20pm on December 13, 2021, climbed over the counter and threatened the frightened staff before escaping in a waiting car with cash from the tills and cigarettes and alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They struck again two days later, targeting the Londis store, on Wetherby Road. They terrorised the lone female member of staff behind the counter and threatened her with a sword while making demands.

Chikosha (left) and Jarrett thought they could get away with the robberies by covering their faces.

Jarrett, stood over her and repeatedly threatened her to open the till. Chikosha stayed behind the counter loading cigarettes into a bed sheet. They stole cash and cigarettes while the third man stood guard.

A member of the public, ordered to the floor, bravely challenged Jarrett who threatened him in return. The hero finally helped get the robbers out of the shop after he refused to lie back on the floor, and began to threaten his own violence towards them.

Finally, at 6.45pm on December 29, 2021, the gang struck at the Co-op, on Selby Road, Leeds, again masked and armed with swords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrett stood guard at the entrance wielding a sword while Chikosha and a third man took cash and emptied the shelves of cigarettes.

But Detective Constable Alan Andrews, of Leeds District Crime Team, reviewed the footage and recognised Chikosha from his walk.

Enquiries showed Jarrett and Chikosha had called a taxi from a nearby location 10 minutes after the offence. A distinctive jacket worn by Jarrett was later found, while DC Andrews’ hunch about the Chikosha’s voice was matched by a voice analyst expert to a previous taxi audio recording. Other taxi bookings also put the pair in the area.

They denied any involvement when they were interviewed about the offences, but both were subsequently charged with the three armed robberies and three counts of possession of Samurai swords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrett pleaded guilty to the charges with Chikosha convicted after a trial. The pair were previously jailed in May 2021 for stealing vehicles in Leeds using software to overcome their security systems.

They were released in November 2021 with strict night-time curfews and conditions not to associate with each other.

Detective Inspector Vicky Vessey, who heads Leeds District Crime Team, said: “Jarrett and Chikosha are prolific criminals who were responsible for this series of armed robberies that saw the victims put through really frightening ordeals.

“They were masked and armed with samurai swords during these incidents and the victims were put in genuine fear that they could get seriously hurt. We do not underestimate the traumatic impact that these incidents will have had on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The footage from the robbery at the Londis store shows very starkly what a terrifying experience this was for those involved. It is important that we recognise the incredible bravery of the customer who, despite facing three masked men armed with swords, stood up to them, fought back and chased them from the store.

“While we always advise people caught up in such potentially dangerous situations to put their safety first, his actions clearly made the difference in bringing this incident to a conclusion before anyone was seriously hurt.

“We will be making sure that his courage is formally recognised through our awards process. Jarrett and Chikosha have demonstrated that they give absolutely no thought for the terror and trauma that they brought to people’s lives during these incidents. We hope the significant sentences they have received will help to reassure the victims and the wider community.