Sarah Everard murder: Priti Patel announces inquiry into 'systematic failures' that led to her killing

Priti Patel announced the inquiry during a speech at the Conservative Party conference.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester today, the Home Secretary said: “The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer.

“We need answers as to why this was allowed to happen.

“I can confirm today there will be an inquiry, to give the independent oversight needed, to ensure something like this can never happen again.”

The Home Office has confirmed the inquiry will be made up of two parts and will be set up on a non-statutory basis initially but may be turned into a statutory inquiry, with the power to compel witnesses to attend and evidence to be produced, "if required".

A spokesperson said: "The first part will examine Wayne Couzens’ previous behaviour and will establish a definitive account of his conduct leading up to his conviction, as well as any opportunities missed, drawing on the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigations, once concluded.

"The second part will look at any specific issues raised by the first part of the inquiry, which could include wider issues across policing – including vetting practices, professional standards and discipline, and workplace behaviour.

"Additionally, the Home Secretary will write to the independent police inspectorate HMICFRS to commission a thematic inspection of vetting and counter-corruption procedures in policing across England and Wales – including forces’ ability to detect and deal with misogynistic and predatory behaviour. She has asked for initial findings by the end of 2021, and these will be used to inform the inquiry into Couzens.

"The inquiry will also draw on the conclusions of current investigations by the IOPC into various allegations and incidents throughout Couzens’ career."

The IOPC is currently conducting a number of investigations into matters linked to Couzens. These include the handling of allegations of indecent exposure by Kent Police in 2015 and the Metropolitan Police in 2021 connected to him.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The inquiry is as important for the brave, dedicated, and hard-working men and women in our police service, as it is for the public at large. They rightly want, and expect, their colleagues in policing across the country to uphold the same standards and values that they do – and this inquiry therefore seeks to deliver for them as well as the public."

Ms Patel said during her conference speech that she has “redoubled” her efforts to help make women and girls feel safer following the outcry around the murder of Sarah Everard, who was falsely arrested by Couzens on a street in London before he raped and murdered her.

The Home Secretary told the Conservative Party conference in Manchester: “All our thoughts remain with Sarah Everard’s family and friends.

“Her murderer, whose name I will not repeat, was a monster. His explicit intention was to instill fear and terror in women and girls.

“I say this as Home Secretary, but also as a woman – such unconscionable crimes and acts of violence against women and girls have no place in our society.

“That is why I have redoubled my efforts to ensure women and girls feel safer.”

The Home Office has also announced that Boris Johnson will launch a taskforce chaired by Ms Patel "to drive cross-government action on tackling violence against women and girls to help maintain public confidence in policing".

It will look at how the police currently assess risk, threat and harm to the general public when responding to and investigating non-contact sexual offences such as flashing, which are known to often lead onto more serious or repeat offending.

The new group will report into the Crime and Justice Taskforce chaired by the Prime Minister. Minister for Crime and Policing, Kit Malthouse, and Maggie Blyth, the newly appointed top cop for Violence Against Women and Girls, will also attend. It will meet for the first time in the autumn.

On Monday, Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick announced she has called in an independent reviewer to look at the force’s culture and standards following Couzens’ whole life sentencing last week for the killing of Sarah Everard, who was originally from York.

Dame Cressida said she plans to announce who will undertake the review, expected to take at least six months, in about a week’s time.