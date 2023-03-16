An uninsured van driver who hit and killed a 33-year-old woman in Doncaster and then fled the scene will not be prosecuted.

South Yorkshire Police have closed the active investigation into the death of Sarah Sands with no charges brought, and the case will now pass to the coroner for an inquest.

The mother of two was struck by a Vauxhall Vivaro van on the A635 Barnsley Road in Scawsby in November 2021.

Her sister Katy has now been told by the Crown Prosecution Service that the Sands family’s appeal against the decision not to bring the case to court has not succeeded.

Sarah Sands

They were told there was ‘insufficient evidence’ to prosecute the driver, who will not be named until the inquest.

She said: "We have no justice - he has got away with my sister's death. Our beloved Sarah didn't deserve that and she and we will never get the justice she deserves.

"We appealed three times but the justice system has dropped it with no charges brought and there is nothing else we can do.

"It is a slap in the face. She walked this earth like the rest of us, she deserved to be here just like the rest of us do - to not have that aches our hearts.

”It's like it's done with and nothing else we can do. It is like bieng stabbed in the heart a thousand times over.”