Ashley Stephen Grime, aged 31, was sentenced at York Crown Court today (Friday April 1) and jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of sexual assault and child cruelty offences against a boy. He has also been made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was found guilty of eight offences at the end of last month following a trial. Grime had denied committing three counts of sexual assault on a child aged under 13, four counts of child cruelty, and one count of witness intimidation.

The offences took place in Scarborough and were reported to North Yorkshire Police in June 2020.

She said: “The victim said Grime had told him not to tell anyone about the touching. Grime also tried to pass off the injury as an accident, saying it was possibly caused by a trouser zip or sharp-edged item of furniture.

“The investigation also uncovered evidence of child cruelty, including Grime being verbally abusive towards the child, making him watch a horror film and threatening physical abuse.

“This abhorrent behaviour has caused untold trauma to the poor boy and his loved ones. He and they have shown tremendous courage throughout the investigation and the intrusive and difficult trial at court.