Scarborough man jailed for 16 years for stabbing ex girlfriend multiple times in face, arms and chest

Jack Darrion Sutton - jailed for 16 years Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Jack Darrion Sutton, 23, of Mount View Avenue, was also given an extended licence of four years at York Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon .

Sutton admitted stabbing the 23-year-old woman numerous times during the incident on Londesborough Road at around 11.30pm on Friday December 10 last year.

Police officers stemmed the bleeding and “blue lighted” the victim to Scarborough Hospital in their van.

She was then transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary where she underwent emergency treatment.

Sutton ran away from the scene of the stabbing and a firearms operation was put in place to track him down.

A police helicopter was scrambled and Sutton was found and arrested in a back garden on Mount View Avenue, just over an hour after the incident was reported.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Wright, Crime Commander of Scarborough and Ryedale Police, said: “This was an extremely brutal and frightening attack in which the victim was very lucky to escape with her life.

“Sutton now accepts that his actions that night were reprehensible and could have resulted in fatal injuries to the brave victim.

“He now has plenty of time to reflect on this incident and hopefully take on board every opportunity to reform his ways.”

Mr Wright thanked fast-acting officers who gave the victim emergency first aid and got her to the hospital before an ambulance could be dispatched.