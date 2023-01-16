A woman and child have died after a serious crash in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Scott Hall Road in Leeds shortly after 8.30am on Monday (Jan 16) following reports a car had crashed into a wall. Two people, a woman and child, were found injured at the scene. Police believe they were hit by the car before it crashed into the wall of the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership.

They were both pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital and is being treated for injuries which are described as serious but non-life threatening. He has been arrested by police.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it. We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage.”

Police on the scene of a crash on Scott Hall Road outside the Vertu Jaguar Land Rover dealer involving an Audi TT.

The road remained closed into the afternoon.