Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man who was attacked outside a pub.

Police were called to High Street, Thurnscoe, at around 12.24am on Sunday September 24 following reports that a man had been found unconscious after being assaulted near the Butchers Arms pub.

The victim, Scott Jackson, 42, died in hospital on Tuesday, October 3.

Thomas Bushby, 25, of Wensley Street, Barnsley and Max Lowson, 26, of Lancaster Street, Barnsley are charged with manslaughter.

A third man, a 24 year-old, has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Bushby and Lowson are set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 7.

Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to contact the police.