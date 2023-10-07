All Sections
Scott Jackson death: Two men charged with manslaughter after man dies following pub fight

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man who was attacked outside a pub.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 7th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST

Police were called to High Street, Thurnscoe, at around 12.24am on Sunday September 24 following reports that a man had been found unconscious after being assaulted near the Butchers Arms pub.

The victim, Scott Jackson, 42, died in hospital on Tuesday, October 3.

Thomas Bushby, 25, of Wensley Street, Barnsley and Max Lowson, 26, of Lancaster Street, Barnsley are charged with manslaughter.

42-year-old Scott Jackson died in hospital after he was reportedly assaulted outside the Butchers Arms pub in Thurnscoe. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)42-year-old Scott Jackson died in hospital after he was reportedly assaulted outside the Butchers Arms pub in Thurnscoe. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)
42-year-old Scott Jackson died in hospital after he was reportedly assaulted outside the Butchers Arms pub in Thurnscoe. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

A third man, a 24 year-old, has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Bushby and Lowson are set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 7.

Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to contact the police.

Anyone with information which may assist the police is asked to get in touch quoting incident number 20 of 24 September 2023.