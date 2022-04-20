The offenders were seen on the beach behaving with shocking cruelty towards the four-month-old female, who weighed just 20kg. Witnesses reported that the group of adults and children were trying to drag the animal into the sea by its hind flippers, throwing stones at it and worrying it with loose dogs.

The stricken seal was eventually collected by a volunteer from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and taken for recuperative treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of sea swimmers who saw the seal's plight formed a protective cordon around her until help arrived.

Seals on a British beach (file image)

Emily Mayman, emergency co-ordinator for the charity, said: "She's entirely on her own now, as their mothers are only with them for 4-5 weeks at most during the winter, and then they learn how to feed themselves. She's also starting her annual moult, which means she needs to be able to haul out undisturbed.

"Sadly, she was pelted in the face and suffered some minor bruising to the side of her head and eye.

"The area team responded, and medic Tony Mayman attended to assess her. Due to the high amount of disturbance, she was uplifted to get her away from the public who would just not leave her alone. Thankfully, a local swimming group had seen what had happened, and cordoned off the seal until Tony arrived to prevent her from being harassed or injured further.

"She was uplifted for assessment by a vet and after some treatment and feeding, the poor exhausted pup had caught up on sleep and was in good form for release the next day. She happily returned to the water.

"Sadly, over the Easter weekend many calls came in to the BDMLR HQ line for seals being harassed or chased by the public and dogs. Several calls were in the Yorkshire area for seals being chased by dogs or pestered by people, including one member of public who got bitten trying to pick a seal up.

"We ask the public to please keep a huge distance between themselves and seals. Keep dogs on the lead, especially if you're not sure of your dog's recall. Keep children away and don't allow them to approach or throw things at seals. Don't attempt to get down to a haul out area and avoid them to prevent them from becoming stressed. They will often vocalise when worried.

"Seals haul out on the beach for long periods of time to sleep and rest, and do not need to be in the water to breathe or live. They only use the ocean for feeding and relocation. They will often lie on their side and sleep hiding a flipper. If you keep your distance, you will often see their fantastic behaviour start to shine.