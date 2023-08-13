An investigation has been launched after a man was confronted by two people who were pretending to be police officers.

North Yorkshire Police said it is looking to track down the “bogus police officers”, following an incident in the village of Great Habton, near Malton, at around 3am on Sunday.

The man was sleeping in his car in a layby, until he was woken up by the two fake officers, who had been travelling in a people carrier.

One of them asked the man to open the boot and passenger door of his car.

He then pretended to run the vehicle’s details through the police database before stating the man’s car was not the one they were looking for.

He was described as a white man, who is in his 20s and of a large build. He was wearing a black hooded top and dark tracksuit bottoms.

According to police, the two fake officers drove off in the direction of Great Barugh after the incident, which means they headed towards either Pickering or Kirkbymoorside.

A police spokesman said: “Extensive police enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects and the vehicle they were travelling in.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell and dash-cam footage are urged to make an online report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 4.

“You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or make an online report.”