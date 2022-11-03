Agnieszka Kalinowska, 36, and Andrezej Latoszewski, 38, were sentenced today at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, on Thursday November 3, 2022.

The sentencing was welcomed by senior officers at Homicide and Major Enquiry Team who said the couple’s treatment of Sebastian during the short time he was in the UK had been truly wicked.

Emergency services were called to their property on Leeds Road in Huddersfield on August 13 after Sebastian was found unresponsive.

He was taken to hospital where it was confirmed he had died.

Medical examinations revealed the teen, who was small for his age, had suffered 28 fractures to his ribs over a period of time and died of sepsis.

Leeds Crown Court heard that CCTV recovered from the property showed he had been physically abused, and assaulted with weapons including a bed frame slat, wooden spindle, an electric flex and a needle, in a way which would not leave obvious injuries.

The 15-year-old, spoke little English and had only arrived in the UK in October 2020 to live with his mother, and is thought to have lived an isolated life in which he had nowhere and no-one to turn to.

Andrezej Latoszewski was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 39 years for murder, neglect and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Agnieszka Kalinowska was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 39 years for murder, neglect and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the police investigation, said: