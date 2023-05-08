North Yorkshire Police was called to the illegal rave involving loud music, drug use and disorder in Stillingfleet, near Selby, on Saturday night and into Sunday morning (May 6/7). An update from the force said six people have been arrested in connection with organising the event, while several vans full of music equipment have also been seized.
A statement from the force said: “People suspected of being involved in the organisation of the event were arrested and taken into custody. At this time, six people have been arrested.
"The impact on the local community and the risk to those present due to the derelict nature of the site were clearly unacceptable. While this was a challenging incident to deal with – not least because of the sheer volume of people in attendance – we’re extremely grateful to local residents for their patience.“The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be visible in the area in the coming days, to provide reassurance to the local community and ensure there is no further disruption.”
The police has not released a projected number of how many people were in attendance at the event.
A rave is defined under section 63 (1) Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, as a gathering on land in the open air of 20 or more persons at which amplified music is played during the night and is likely to cause serious distress to the inhabitants of the locality.