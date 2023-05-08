Six people have been arrested in connection with an illegal rave which caused misery for residents of North Yorkshire over the Coronation weekend, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police was called to the illegal rave involving loud music, drug use and disorder in Stillingfleet, near Selby, on Saturday night and into Sunday morning (May 6/7). An update from the force said six people have been arrested in connection with organising the event, while several vans full of music equipment have also been seized.

A statement from the force said: “People suspected of being involved in the organisation of the event were arrested and taken into custody. At this time, six people have been arrested.

"The impact on the local community and the risk to those present due to the derelict nature of the site were clearly unacceptable. While this was a challenging incident to deal with – not least because of the sheer volume of people in attendance – we’re extremely grateful to local residents for their patience.“The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be visible in the area in the coming days, to provide reassurance to the local community and ensure there is no further disruption.”

The ‘rave’ took place overnight in the Stillingfleet area of Selby, North Yorkshire. Photo: North Yorkshire Police

The police has not released a projected number of how many people were in attendance at the event.