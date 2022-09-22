More than 100 cars have been travelling to Brotherton and Fairburn, near Selby, on Sunday nights and illegal street racing, drug use and careless driving have been reported.

Extra police officers are now being sent to the area after local residents complained about the cruisers. It is not clear whether they are part of an organised group who meet for racing.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Over the last couple of months we have seen ‘the Sunday cruise’ briefly pass into North Yorkshire. Upwards of 100 cars drive in and out of the county in quick succession.

“Officers from the force’s roads policing group have now set up a dedicated road safety operation. Patrols are taking place every Sunday night to observe the driving of participants. Any offences will be swiftly dealt with in the form of education and where necessary prosecution.