‘Sickening’ pigeon cruelty incident that took place in Selby is being investigated by Yorkshire police after a suspect has been identified.

Following reports of online footage showing a teenage boy punching a pigeon to death, North Yorkshire Police can confirm that it occurred in Barlby in the Selby district and the suspect has been identified.

It is believed that the incident happened at around 8pm on Friday, June 16, 2023 and the first of several complaints were made to the Force Control Room just before 10pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A wildlife crime officer has been assigned to the investigation which will be run alongside the RSPCA.

“They will pursue a prosecution against the teenager for an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“Any other individuals found to be connected to the incident will also be investigated and may also face prosecution.

“This is clearly a very sickening incident which is being taken extremely seriously by the police and the RSPCA.

“Animal cruelty is abhorrent and concerned residents in Barlby, and the wider community, can be assured that we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”