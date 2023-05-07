Police are at the scene of an ‘illegal rave’ in Yorkshire.

The ‘rave’ took place overnight in the Stillingfleet area of Selby, North Yorkshire. Police did not confirm if it was still ongoing.

North Yorkshire Police said they received reports of loud music, drug use and disorder.

A spokesperson said: “Events such as these cause huge distress and disruption to the local community, and also put attendees themselves at risk.

The ‘rave’ took place overnight in the Stillingfleet area of Selby, North Yorkshire. Photo: North Yorkshire Police

“Significant number of officers are deploying to the scene, including police drone pilots. Any illegal activity identified will be dealt with robustly.

“We're grateful to local residents for their patience while we work to resolve this incident.”