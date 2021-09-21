'Selfish and arrogant' Doncaster woman fined £1,500 for not picking up her dog's waste

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Lauren Jowers of The Battlefields, Thorne, was found guilty in her absence at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.

She was fined £1,500 at court after being found guilty of breaching two separate abatement notices that had been served on her by Doncaster Council.

Coun Joe Blackham, portfolio holder for enforcement, said: “This individual blatantly disregarded the notices that had been served on her by the council and continued to fail to manage her dog, despite warnings.

“This selfish and arrogant behaviour has had a significant impact on other people living nearby. The council is committed to dealing with problematic dog owners, such as Jowers, and will seek prosecutions against people who deliberately flout the rules.

“As a result of her not abiding by the notice she was quite rightly handed a significant fine.