Serial fraudster back behind bars after committing crime the day after getting out of jail

A serial fraudster who has been known right across the UK is back behind bars after committing crimes just a day after he was released from prison.

Parmpareet Singh has an extensive offending history across the country, and was released from HMP Hull on March 10 having served time for a number of fraud and burgarly offences. After getting out of prison on licence, the 53-year-old went straight back to crime when he struck up a conversation with someone at a Yorkshire bar before stealing his phone and used a banking app to book train tickets to London and Manchester costing more than £500.

Singh, of no fixed address, was caught when the victim spotted him at the Duke of York pub at York railway station on March 11. He had been in the Park Inn on North Street in the city earlier that day when he fell victim to Singh.

He was arrested, charged and remanded to appear in court on Monday (March 13) after a ‘no comment’ police interview, and was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison after admitting one count of theft and two counts of fraud.

Singh is known to target hotels and has convictions in North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Northumbria, Oxfordshire, London, Dorset and in various areas of Scotland.

Police Staff Investigator Robert Oliver, of the York and Selby Investigation Hub, said: “It is abundantly clear that Parmpareet Singh is inherently dishonest, unwilling to change his criminal ways and does not care about the impact he has on his victims.