Serious case review into murder of Yorkshire toddler after family reported to social services two months before his death

A serious case review is being carried out into the murder of Yorkshire toddler Riley Siswick after it was revealed his family were reported to social services just two months before he was killed.

The three-year-old was fatally injured in his abdomen by his mother Kayleigh Siswick’s partner Kyle Campbell “either from a fist, or by jumping or stamping on him or by striking him with an object” on February 4, 2016.

Kayleigh Siswick and her partner Kyle Campbell were jailed over the murder of her three-year-old son Riley.

Campbell, 27, was found guilty of Riley’s murder last Friday following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

He was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Siswick was jailed for seven years for causing or allowing the death of her son.

During their trial it was revealed Riley’s family did not meet the criteria for social services intervention in the months before his death.

Leeds Crown Court was told Riley’s nursery school had reported the family to social services and a single assessment had been carried out at their home in December 2015.

The headteacher said she was told a family support worker would be assigned to give Siswick parenting advice, but the case was not taken any further as it did not meet the council’s thresholds.

A statement issued on behalf of Kirklees council and West Yorkshire Police said: “This tragic case is the subject of a serious case review, commissioned by the Kirklees Safeguarding Children Board.

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time however the review will be published later this year.”

Just hours after Campbell and Siswick were jailed, it was revealed three officers from West Yorkshire Police will face a misconduct panel.

In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “Riley tragically died on February 6, 2016 and a referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in December 2016.

“An investigation was launched and completed in October 2017 when we concluded that the three officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

“West Yorkshire Police disagreed and in January 2018 we directed that a hearing take place.

“It will be for a panel to decide if the case against the officers is proven.”

The court heard how Siswick “prioritised her relationship” and chose to protect Campbell after he murdered Riley. Paramedics were eventually called to the house on February 6 but Riley was already dead and had been for a number of hours.

Judge Mr Justice Turner said the pair condemned Riley to 36 hours of “unremitting and significant pain.”