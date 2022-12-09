Serving Yorkshire police officer appears in court charged with two sexual assaults

A serving Yorkshire police officer has appeared in court charged with two sexual assaults.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed PC Liam Duncanson attended Leeds Magistrates’ Court in connection with two counts of sexual assaults against two victims on December 7. He was bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on January 4.

Duncanson, 37, who works on a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, has been suspended from his duties and will be subject to an internal misconduct investigation, which has got underway alongside the criminal investigation.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The allegations came to light through a report to the force’s Counter Corruption Unit, following reports of inappropriate behaviour at a social event in October 2021. The officer was not on duty at the time."

