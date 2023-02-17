Seven anglers have been fined by the courts for illegally fishing without a licence at several Yorkshire waterways.

The Environment Agency released the offenders’ details after they were sentenced at Hull and Holderness Magistrates Court recently.

They are:-

Maciej Bartczak of Tickton Grove, Hull - found guilty of fishing without a licence at Beverley Canal, Beverley on 7th September 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £297. The penalty includes a fine of £116, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £46.

Two of the men were caught fishing in Beverley Canal

Adam Coombes of Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington - pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Beverley Canal, Beverley on 18th August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £275. The penalty includes a fine of £100, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Kyle Ghazvini, of Intake Crescent, Dodworth, Barnsley – found guilty of fishing without a licence at Bank End Fisheries, Blaxton, Doncaster, on 3rd August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Danny Green of Dunhill Road, Goole - found guilty of fishing without a licence at Moorfields, Goole on 21st August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Marcus Patrick of Alfriston Close, Bransholme, Hull - found guilty of fishing without a licence at Pinebank Pond, Holmpton, on 6th August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Lewis Smalley of Pennine Way, Bransholme, Hull, who joined Mr Patrick for a day’s fishing, was also proven guilty of fishing without a licence at Pinebank Pond, Holmpton, on 6th August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Ryan Riley of Belle Terre Close, Grouville, Jersey – found guilty of fishing without a licence at Woodlands Lake, Thirsk, on 7th August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135.

Annual fishing licences cost just £30, a £6 for a day pass.

Fisheries enforcement officer Paul Caygill said: “We hope the penalties received by these illegal anglers will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.

“The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and these anglers have been rightly punished for the illegal fishing they undertook last year. As well as cheating anglers who are legitimately enjoying the sport, fishing illegally could land a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7 across Yorkshire and the North East to check on cases of illegal fishing.