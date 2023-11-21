Several injuries from people “running around with bits of wood” after man thrown out of Acapulco nightclub in Halifax
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident involving a large group of people in Waterhouse Street, Halifax in the early hours of Saturday, November 11.
The incident is believed to have started after a male was ejected from the Acapulco nightclub, police said.
A vehicle parked outside the club was damaged and people were seen “running around with what were believed to be bits of wood”.
Several people reported being assaulted, with some suffering injuries.
Officers at Calderdale District Police are investigating the matter as an affray and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the disturbance or has footage of what happened to come forward.
If you can assist with this investigation contact police on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230626219.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.