Several people were attacked by assailants “running around with bits of wood” after a man was thrown out of Acapulco nightclub in Halifax, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident involving a large group of people in Waterhouse Street, Halifax in the early hours of Saturday, November 11.

The incident is believed to have started after a male was ejected from the Acapulco nightclub, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vehicle parked outside the club was damaged and people were seen “running around with what were believed to be bits of wood”.

Several injuries from people “running around with bits of wood” after man thrown out of Acapulco nightclub in Halifax

Several people reported being assaulted, with some suffering injuries.

Officers at Calderdale District Police are investigating the matter as an affray and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the disturbance or has footage of what happened to come forward.

If you can assist with this investigation contact police on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230626219.