Sex attacker who launched terrifying attack on woman walking home alone in Beverley jailed

Matthew Littlefield, 28, of Highfield Road, in the town appeared before Hull Crown Court on Wdnesday for sentencing, after being found guilty of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence on Hull Bridge Road on October 16 2021.

Littlefield punched the woman in the face and attempted to drag her into the wooded area “with the clear intent to commit a sexual offence” but was disturbed by members of the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Paul Chatterton, of Humberside Police, said: “This was an extremely distressing attack on a lone woman as she walked home from what had been a pleasant evening in Beverley with her friend.

Matthew Littlefield

“Matthew Littlefield assaulted her, punching her to her face and with the clear intent to commit a sexual offence, he then attempted to drag her into a wooded area before being disturbed by members of the public.

“The sexual offence Matthews Littlefield intended to commit was rape.”

Det Con Chatterton praised the victim’s stoicism, saying her support has been invaluable in bringing a dangerous individual to justice. He said: “The determination, bravery and quick thinking of the victim meant she managed to escape her attacker and raise the alarm.

“She and her family have been traumatised by the incident.

“I commend her for bravery in providing a victim statement to the court, and her bravery throughout the proceedings.”

Littlefield was sentenced to seven years in custody and will serve a minimum of two-thirds of the term before being eligible for parole.