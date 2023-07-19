These dramatic photographs show ten fire crews dealing with a huge blaze in Sheffield overnight involving at least 50 cars and two motorbikes.

Crews attended a large number of vehicles on fire near Parkway Drive, Sheffield in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Residents were warned to avoid the area and keep all windows and doors closed if they lived nearby.

Parkway green watch were first in attendance, backed up by crews from Central, Elm Lane, Birley Moor, Rivelin, Lowedges, Aston Park and Maltby fire stations.

The location is believed to be a compound for cars which have been seized.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the blaze as a suspected arson.

