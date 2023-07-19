Ten fire crews dealt with a huge blaze in Sheffield overnight involving at least 50 cars and two motorbikes.

Crews attended a large number of vehicles on fire near Parkway Drive, Sheffield in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Residents were warned to avoid the area and keep all windows and doors closed if they lived nearby.

Parkway green watch were first in attendance, backed up by crews from Central, Elm Lane, Birley Moor, Rivelin, Lowedges, Aston Park and Maltby fire stations.

This incident was dealt with by 1.44am, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

More than 50 cars and two motorcycles were involved in the fire.