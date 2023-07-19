All Sections
Ten fire crews dealt with a huge blaze in Sheffield overnight involving at least 50 cars and two motorbikes.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:16 BST

Crews attended a large number of vehicles on fire near Parkway Drive, Sheffield in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Residents were warned to avoid the area and keep all windows and doors closed if they lived nearby.

Parkway green watch were first in attendance, backed up by crews from Central, Elm Lane, Birley Moor, Rivelin, Lowedges, Aston Park and Maltby fire stations.

Ten fire crews dealt with a huge blaze in Sheffield overnight involving at least 50 cars and two motorbikes.

This incident was dealt with by 1.44am, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

More than 50 cars and two motorcycles were involved in the fire.

The cause of the incident has not yet been released.