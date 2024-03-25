Luke Whitfield, 34, had over 100 indecent “sickening” images of underage girls saved to his devices, a court heard.

It was revealed Whitfield, previously of Grimesthorpe Road, in Sheffield, had shown another man evidence of conversations with underage girls and several photographs of young children, with chats also showing how he had arranged to meet one underage child.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Whitfield laughed when he asked the man "how old do you think they are?" and said that he had "downloaded multiple photos and videos".

Luke Whitfield has been jailed and been subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign the Sex Offenders' Register.

Whitfield also showed the man another video telling him it was "our little secret", before boasting of being "too clever for police".

However, Whitfield was soon arrested by South Yorkshire Police.

When questioned by officers, Whitfield claimed he had been "set up" and denied arranging to meet an underage child despite evidence on his phone showing otherwise.

He later pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and 13 counts of attempting to incite or engage in sexual communication with a child.

Whitfield was jailed for five years and nine months at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (Mar 14).

The sex offender has also been subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign the Sex Offenders' Register.

Detective Sergeant Peter Bazley, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "Whitfield tried to blame everyone but himself and thought he was above the law and able to carry out these horrific crimes against young children without anyone knowing.

"His offending was predatory and amounted to grooming youngsters, and I am glad he is now behind bars and no longer a danger to children in South Yorkshire and the wider UK.

"We remain committed to bring those engaged in online child sexual exploitation and abuse to justice and I hope this sentence sends out a warning to those who think they can commit these types of crimes and remain undetected.