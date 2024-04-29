Sheffield couple jailed for nine years after 1KG of heroin worth £100,000 discovered at home

A Yorkshire couple have been jailed for a total of nine years after almost 1KG of heroin worth £100,000 was discovered alongside other Class A and B drugs at their home.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Apr 2024, 15:36 BST

On Thursday February 8, officers executed a warrant at a property on Dagnam Crescent, Sheffield.

During the warrant, officers found almost 1kg of heroin, worth an estimated street value of £100,000, 156 grams of cocaine with a street value between £6,000 and £15,600 and 1kg of cannabis, worth up to £5,000.

Following the finds Shakeen Christian, 28, and Sophie Massey, 29, were arrested.

Following the finds Shakeen Christian, 28, and Sophie Massey, 29, were arrested

The heroin recovered during the warrant had been cut with various synthetic opioids, which are stronger than heroin.

Drug paraphernalia including weighing scales, snap bags, and a heat sealer, as well as mobile phones, and more than £600 cash were also taken from the property.

Christian and Massey pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply of heroin, cocaine, and cannabis.

On Friday April 26 at Sheffield Crown Court Christian was sentenced to six years imprisonment, and Massey was given a three year sentence.

The drugs and paraphernalia were destroyed and the cash was forfeited.

Detective Sergeant James Dyson said: “I am extremely pleased with the outcome of our warrant which turned up a significant amount of dangerous drugs and has led to the successful prosecution of these offenders.

“Hopefully these custodial sentences will cause both offenders to think twice before involving themselves with illegal drugs again.”