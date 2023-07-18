A 'prolific offender' who threatened staff with syringe has been jailed over a 'frightening' robbery.

Tyler Hirst, aged 22, was well known to staff at a supermarket on Wortley Road, Rotherham, where he stole meat and coffee, worth £30, on February 13.

When confronted by employees, Hirst made threats to stab them with a hypodermic syringe in order to make his escape.

Two days later, on February 15, Hirst struck again at the same shop, this time stealing eight jars of coffee.

Hirst was arrested in March, when he was spotted and recognised by police officers on patrol.

Hirst, formerly of Mount Pleasant Road, Rotherham, admitted one count of robbery and one count of theft during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on June 8, 2023. He was sentenced on July 13, 2023, when he received two years in prison.

Speaking after Hirst was sentenced, PC Ethan Knight, who led the investigation into his offending, said: “Robbery is a frightening experience for victims, and I am pleased that Hirst has received a custodial sentence for his crimes.

“Hirst is a prolific offender who treated this shop as his own private pantry, making life difficult for staff who were simply trying to do their jobs.