A man is in a critical condition in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car smash in South Yorkshire last night.

Just before midnight, at 11.54pm, on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police were called to the roundabout on Norton Avenue, junction with Lightwood Lane, in Sheffield after reports of a collision involving a silver BMW.

They believe the BMW was travelling down Norton Avenue before colliding with the roundabout.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, whether you were in the area at the time or have any dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.

Pass any information to police via a new online live chat or by calling 101. Quote incident number of January 20 2024.