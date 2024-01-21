Sheffield: Man fighting for life after colliding with roundabout as police appeal for witnesses
Just before midnight, at 11.54pm, on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police were called to the roundabout on Norton Avenue, junction with Lightwood Lane, in Sheffield after reports of a collision involving a silver BMW.
They believe the BMW was travelling down Norton Avenue before colliding with the roundabout.
A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, after suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, whether you were in the area at the time or have any dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.
Pass any information to police via a new online live chat or by calling 101. Quote incident number of January 20 2024.
Alternatively, stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.