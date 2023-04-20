A Sheffield man who legally changed his name to that of Ian Fleming’s famous spy, James Bond, triggered an armed response when he carried a BB gun into an office building.

James Bond, of Sandygate Grove, Sandygate, changed his named in December 2021 out of “fascination” with the daring secret agent.

However, Mr Bond, aged 60, also took other steps in his hero worship of the one and only 007 - such as when he entered an office building in Carver Street with an imitation pistol strapped to his belt.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on April 19 how, when Mr Bond was stopped by the greatly alarmed reception staff in October last year with the black handled firearm holstered at his waist, he explained: “It’s not loaded - it’s for symbolism.”

A Sheffield man named named James Bond, 60, of Sandygate Grove - not pictured - prompted an armed response when he walked into an office building with an imitation firearm strapped to his waist. Image from Getty Images.

Prosecutor Louise Gillette told the court: “Staff saw what looked to be a gun in a holster on his belt. As the defendant approached the doors, he passed an employee that worked there. He was rightly worried and challenged the defendant, who explained ‘it’s not loaded, it’s symbolism’.

“He was told to leave, but returned 30 minutes later. The same employee could not see the gun or the holster this time, but challenged him as he thought the gun could still be concealed in his bag.”

Mr Bond was asked to leave again, and soon after the receptionists called 999 to report a man apparently carrying a gun into an office building filled with families and children - prompting an armed response by South Yorkshire Police.

Mr Bond was picked up on Sandygate Park Road carrying two shopping bags and with the pistol nowhere in sight.

After tracing his steps on CCTV, officers found the firearm in a black satchel bag where it had been thrown over a garden wall by the defendant.

It’s speculation how the real 007 would throw the heat off and disappear into the crowd with the authorities in pursuit. But unfortunately for Mr Bond of Sandygate Grove, along with the firearm, the discarded satchel also included the 60-year-old’s driving licence with his name and address.

Mr Bond, who has no previous convictions and was said to have “never been in trouble in his life” - was charged with possessing an imitation firearm in public. At Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Mr Bond’s solicitor, Mr Salehsameh Alnoud, told the court: “Mr Bond changed his name in December 2021 out of fascination with the character and because he wants to emulate him.

“He is a regular at the office premises and was there to see a key worker.

“It’s an innocent sort of mistake on his part and (he) should have thought of it. There is no suggestion any threats were made and, indeed, he didn’t think there was anything wrong with what he was doing at the time.”