Sheffield man on run for six months after shooting through door jailed for seven years

Thomas Fenlon, 36, shot through a glass pane in a door of an address on Landseer Close using a BB gun on September 17, 2022.

Together with his brother Michael Fenlon, Thomas then went on to violently attack the three occupants of the property, two of which were just fourteen and fifteen years old at the time.

While still outside, a 35-year-man who resides at the property was stabbed in the head several times, causing significant bleeding, and once inside the house, the brothers went on to violently hit and kick the man further.

The court heard how on 17 September 2022, 36-year-old Thomas Fenlon shot through a glass pane in a door of an address on Landseer Close using a BB gun.

Two teenage occupants ended up in the midst of the violence, with a fourteen year old boy suffering a prolonged attack during the incident, causing non-serious injuries.

A chair was also thrown at the fifteen year old girl, causing a cut to her lip.

The brothers fled the scene after being alerted that police were on route and went on the run, the court heard.

Michael, 37, of Norton Lawns, Sheffield was located and arrested that evening and charged with several offences.

On March 20, 2023, he entered guilty pleas to the charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

At a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on March 23, 2023, he was sentenced to eight years six months in prison.

Despite his brother being jailed, Thomas was still on the run and evading arrest.

On March 27, 2023, Thomas was finally arrested by officers after he handed himself into police.

On February 12, 2024, Thomas pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Thomas, 26, of Mawfa Avenue, was sentenced to seven years in prison and handed a 10 year restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting his victims and witnesses in the case.

Detective Constable Megan Pryce, officer in the case, commented: “Thomas and Michael Fenlon did not care who they hurt that evening and armed with weapons, carried out an extremely violent and aggressive attack on their victims, two of which were just children at the time.

"No child should have to witness or be harmed in any incident like this and his young victims have been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened that evening. Their whole lives changed in that one evening.