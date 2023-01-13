A Sheffield man has been banned from keeping dogs for four years after he was caught on film repeatedly kicking one of his pets.

Footage of the incident showed how Ian Collins, aged 52, backed his dog into a corner and repeatedly kicked it in its side outside his Hawkshead Road, Wincobank, home. The dog could be heard yelping in pain, before Collins shouted “get inside”, during the incident on November 11, 2022.

The footage was used as evidence against Collins, as he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. He pleaded guilty to causing suffering to a protected animal during the court appearance.

Dog Legislation Officer Paul Jameson said: “We are currently dealing with our greatest demand of dog incidents, including those animals who pose a risk to our communities. Those who inflict pain and suffering on animals are not worthy of their loyalty and love. Incidents such as these can cause a dog’s behaviour to significantly change, and that behaviour can have an effect on people’s safety when a dog becomes scared and frightened.”

Collins’ dogs were removed from his care following the incident and the courts banned him from keeping dogs for four years. The dogs will be looking for new, loving homes in the future and are currently safe in the care of kennels.