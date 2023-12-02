Sheffield parkway crash: Four injured, including 2-year-old boy, after serious crash on Yorkshire dual carriageway
South Yorkshire Police were called to a crash on Sheffield Parkway at 11.53am on December 1.
The crash involved a blue Mazda CX-5 and a black BMW 330 3 Series on the dual carriageway heading into the city centre, near the junction for Parkway Market.
A 38-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.
A 67-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.
A 36-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
All were taken to hospital where they received treatment.
A two-year-old boy suffered a minor injury to his lip and was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital, where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
The road was closed in both directions between the junction at Prince of Wales Road and Derek Dooley Way.
Anyone with information is ask to contact police quoting incident number 290 of 1 December 2023.