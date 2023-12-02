All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Sheffield parkway crash: Four injured, including 2-year-old boy, after serious crash on Yorkshire dual carriageway

Four people, including a 2-year-old child, have been taken to hospital after a serious crash on a dual carriageway in Yorkshire.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 11:56 GMT

South Yorkshire Police were called to a crash on Sheffield Parkway at 11.53am on December 1.

The crash involved a blue Mazda CX-5 and a black BMW 330 3 Series on the dual carriageway heading into the city centre, near the junction for Parkway Market.

A 38-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Four people have been injured after a crash in Sheffield.Four people have been injured after a crash in Sheffield.
Four people have been injured after a crash in Sheffield.

A 67-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

A 36-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

All were taken to hospital where they received treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A two-year-old boy suffered a minor injury to his lip and was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital, where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The road was closed in both directions between the junction at Prince of Wales Road and Derek Dooley Way.

Anyone with information is ask to contact police quoting incident number 290 of 1 December 2023.