A 23-year-old-woman has died after a crash, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called at around 1.25am on Sunday to a report of a collision on the carriageway into the city on Sheffield Parkway, involving a blue Mercedes GLA which had been in collision with a silver Hackney Carriage taxi.

“A passenger in the Mercedes, 23-year-old Sharna Brooke Burgin, who was from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but sadly died the following day (Monday 27 February).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sharna’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Sharna Brooke Burgin was 23

“The driver of the taxi and two other passengers from the Mercedes received minor injuries. A further passenger from the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, received serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The suspected driver of the Mercedes, a 23-year-old man from Sheffield, left the scene before officers arrived. Later that same evening, he handed himself in to officers and was arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.