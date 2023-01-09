Two men have been arrested after police used ‘tactical contact’ to stop a stolen van which was driving the wrong way down a busy road in Yorkshire.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s roads policing group eventually managed to get the van to stop on Commercial Street in Sheffield city centre on Sunday afternoon (Jan 8). The Ford Transit van had been seen being driven suspiciously throughout the day and officers finally tracked it down at around 1.10pm.

It failed to stop when asked to by police, and set off at speed around the Burngreave and Fir Vale areas of the city, before travelling the wrong way down Sheffield Parkway for one-and-a-half miles. The van then U-turned in the carriageway and travelled on the correct carriageway back towards the city centre.

The force said the van was brought to a stop using ‘tactical contact’ on Commercial Street. Officers found the van had been stolen and the 19-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger, both from Sheffield, were arrested. The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a valid licence or insurance. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the police chase

Superintendent of the force’s Operational Support Unit Lydia Lynskey, which RPG are a part of, said: “We understand this may have caused alarm for all drivers on the Parkway at that time, as well as the surrounding streets, and we appreciate those who stopped in a safe place in order for officers to carry out their work and stop the vehicle.

“This was some good work from the officers involved and especially as nobody suffered any injuries during the incident.”

A statement from South Yorkshire Police added: "If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has any dash cam footage which caught the vehicle’s driving, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 397 of 8 Janaury when you get in touch.