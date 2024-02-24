Two men are in a critical condition after being stabbed by a ‘group of unknown, masked men’, South Yorkshire Police said.

South Yorkshire Police received calls about a stabbing on Cliff Street in Sheffield at 4.20am on Saturday, February 24.

The force said it is believed that two men, aged 27 and 21, were on the road together when they were approached by a group of unknown, masked men.

The men then became aggressive.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service transported both victims to hospital, where they remain in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Richard Armstrong said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information to get in touch, but we’re especially keen to hear from any witnesses and drivers, including taxis who may have been passing and have dashcam footage.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and will continue to work to find those responsible. Any information, no matter how small, could be the missing piece we need.

“A scene remains in place on Cliff Street while our crime scene teams carry out their work.

“Officers will be on patrol, carrying out enquiries and offering community reassurance. I urge you to speak to them if you have any information or concerns.”

If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 122 of 24 February 2024.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk