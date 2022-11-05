Philip David Woodcock, aged 60, was attacked at a FedEx depot in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were deployed to the scene and found Mr Woodcock in a critical condition – but efforts to save him were not successful and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, 48-year-old Ronald Sekanjako of Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, has since been charged with murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon, and friends and colleagues of Mr Woodcock have paid emotional tributes to him online.

A campaign has also begun online to spread the word and encourage Blades supporters to pay tribute to Mr Woodcock in the 60th minute of United’s Sky-televised crunch Championship clash against Burnley on Saturday lunchtime (November 5).

Sheffield United fans are hoping to arrange a tribute to 'lifelong Blades fan' Philip David Woodcock who was tragically stabbed to death at work in Rotherham earlier this week.

Unitedite Ryan Brotherton posted on Facebook: “Most people might not know but on Wednesday morning, a lifelong Sheffield United fan got stabbed and killed at his work. I’m hoping everyone will join in on the 60th minute for a round of applause. Would really appreciate it.”

Mr Woodcock was a manager at the FedEx courier service depot. Sarah Roberts wrote online: “Such a tragic day at work … the absolute tragic loss of a fantastic man who literally had time for everyone. The place just won’t be the same ever again.