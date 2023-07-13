A woman who failed to provide a safe environment for her two XL bulldogs and ignored the drastic weight loss of one of the canines has been banned from keeping animals for eight years following a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Ricki Haywood pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared for sentencing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 30.

Both American XL bullies, a male dog called Tyson and a female called Lola, were found in an emaciated state.

Tyson had also been confined to a derelict shed during the winter months in a back garden, which was strewn with faeces and full of hazards, including a child’s pushchair and chairs as well as other household items.

While RSPCA inspector Leanne Booth was at the property following up reports the charity had received about underweight dogs, she saw the poorly Tyson collapse and fall down a set of concrete steps.

He was rushed to a local vets where staff fought to save him for 48 hours.

He was in such a poor state of health that the kindest thing to do was put him to sleep to prevent further suffering.

As well as the ban on keeping animals, magistrates placed Haywood of New Cross Walk in Woodhouse, Sheffield, under an 18-month community order which requires her to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days. She was also told to pay £400 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

The magistrates stated the offences were serious enough to merit a custodial sentence, but opted to step back from that because they believe Haywood can be rehabilitated in the community.

A vet who examined the dogs said in a statement presented to the court that Tyson’s was “the worst case of emaciation and starvation” she had dealt with.

As well as being emaciated, with the lowest body condition score possible (1 out of 9), she said he had suffered from hypothermia for several days as a result of being kept outside in sub-zero temperatures without adequate shelter.

Tyson’s weight plummeted by a third in less than two months, from weighing 27.2kg when he and Lola were returned to their owner by the police, he weighed 18.2kg when he was removed by the inspector.

In mitigation, the court was told Haywood was suffering from depression at the time of the offences and had “not cared about anything”.

Lola was signed over to the RSPCA.

She has since put on weight and thrived under the care of staff at the South Yorkshire Animal Centre in Bawtry, run by RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch’s. Lola (pictured with inspector Booth on a recent visit) has now been rehomed by the charity.

Speaking after the sentencing, inspector Booth said: “This is one of the worst cases I have come across in my 17-year career as an inspector. What I witnessed on that day will stay with me for a very long time.

