Shelf crash: Man, 19, dies after Seat Ibiza with six people in it collides with a wall in Yorkshire village

A 19-year-old man has died and another teenager is critically injured after their car collided with a wall in a village near Halifax during Storm Babet.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 11:14 BST

West Yorkshire Police are now investigating the single vehicle collision in Shelf late on Friday night.

The force said: "At 11.17pm last night, police were called to reports of a collision on Brow Lane, Shelf. A white Seat Ibiza was travelling down Brown Lane, towards Low Bentley, when it collided with a wall. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, thought to be life threatening at this time. Four other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening. All were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Brow Lane, ShelfBrow Lane, Shelf
"A scene and road closure are in place and officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating the incident.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area or lives in the vicinity of Halifax Road and Brown Lane to check their dashcam or CCTV for any relevant footage that could assist with the investigation.

"MCET officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the white Seat Ibiza on Halifax Road or being driven in the area prior to the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230584662.”