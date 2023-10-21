A 19-year-old man has died and another teenager is critically injured after their car collided with a wall in a village near Halifax during Storm Babet.

West Yorkshire Police are now investigating the single vehicle collision in Shelf late on Friday night.

The force said: "At 11.17pm last night, police were called to reports of a collision on Brow Lane, Shelf. A white Seat Ibiza was travelling down Brown Lane, towards Low Bentley, when it collided with a wall. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, thought to be life threatening at this time. Four other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening. All were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Brow Lane, Shelf

"A scene and road closure are in place and officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating the incident.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area or lives in the vicinity of Halifax Road and Brown Lane to check their dashcam or CCTV for any relevant footage that could assist with the investigation.