Shocking picture shows substantial damage left to Yorkshire school classroom after break-in

This is the shocking damage left to a classroom following a break-in.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal following the burglary on August 10th at Rotherham School.

Classroom supplies can be seen strewn across the room after the shocking incident.

The full post read: "APPEAL: Appeal following burglary at Rotherham School



Officers in Rotherham are appealing for information following a burglary at a school in Maltby.



It is reported that on Saturday 10 August, between 7pm and 8pm offenders gained entry to the school by breaking a window and caused criminal damage to the classrooms.



If you have any information that can help our officers please call 101 quoting incident 776 of 10 August."