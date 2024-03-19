Shocking video shows drivers swerving to avoid car driving wrong way down A road
The dashcam footage shows a Peugeot 208 barreling down the left-hand lane - forcing vehicles to swerve right to avoid a crash.
James, 29, witnessed the incident on the A19 near the Norton exit on March 1st whilst driving from Stockton to Newcastle.
James, who didn't wish to reveal his last name, was on his way to work when he captured the incident on video.
James, who is from Stockton, said: “Someone was coming up the wrong side of the road and I thought ‘What the hell is he playing at?’”
The cars were going at high speed as this section of the motorway has a 70mph speed limit. Thankfully, James and the vehicle in front of him avoided the collision.
James, who works in waste management, added: He was in the left-hand lane and the car ahead of me had to swerve to avoid a crash. It’s the craziest thing I’ve seen since I saw a horse try to get on the A66 from a slip road.
“Normally I hear about this kind of thing in the local paper but I didn’t see anything there.”
Cleveland Police said: "At 10:15 am police were called to reports of a silver Peugeot 208 driving in the wrong direction on the A19 northbound carriageway heading southbound towards Portrack Lane.
"Enquiries remain ongoing to identify the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 037654."