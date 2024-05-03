Cleveland Police were called to Hawthorne Road in the town at around 11.20pm on May 2 following reports of a firearm discharge. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and arson with intent to endanger life.

Shortly before, a house and a car had been set on fire in what police is believed to be an arson attack on Faraday Road. Three further vehicles were set on fire on Myrtle Road around 10 minutes later, which is also being treated as arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are not believed to be any injuries in connection with the incidents. However, the force believes they are all linked and an investigation is now underway.

A statement from the force said there is a large police presence across the three streets and the surrounding areas.

Detective Superintendent Helen Barker said: “I understand the concern that these incidents are likely to cause, and I would like to assure residents that we have a large policing presence in the area to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

“While we are in the early stages of establishing the circumstances surrounding these incidents and who is involved in them, I do believe that they targeted and linked to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or have information that could greatly assist with the investigation. The same goes for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.”