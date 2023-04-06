All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
21 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend

Shoplifter threatened staff with knife as he stole £1 items at Poundland in Yorkshire

Staff were left ‘shaken’ in a Poundland store after being threatened by a man with a knife as he stole items, police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with an incident in Poundland in Sheffield city centre.

Between 7.50 and 8am on Monday February 20, a man entered the store on Castle Square, Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After an initial shoplift attempt, he is alleged to have started verbally threatening staff before producing a knife and continuing to make threats.

Most Popular
Between 7.50 and 8am on Monday 20 February, a man entered the store on Castle Square, Sheffield. After an initial shoplift attempt, he is alleged to have started verbally threatening staff before producing a knife and continuing to make threats. He then stole a number of items before leaving the shop.Between 7.50 and 8am on Monday 20 February, a man entered the store on Castle Square, Sheffield. After an initial shoplift attempt, he is alleged to have started verbally threatening staff before producing a knife and continuing to make threats. He then stole a number of items before leaving the shop.
Between 7.50 and 8am on Monday 20 February, a man entered the store on Castle Square, Sheffield. After an initial shoplift attempt, he is alleged to have started verbally threatening staff before producing a knife and continuing to make threats. He then stole a number of items before leaving the shop.

He then stole a number of items before leaving the shop, police said.

While nobody was physically injured, those involved were left shaken by the incident.

As part of their investigation, officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he can assist with enquires.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as white, slim and aged between 25 and 40. He was wearing an all blue outfit with a black hat and grey trainers.

The incident number to quote is 140 of 20 February – call 101 if you can help police.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org