Shoplifter threatened staff with knife as he stole £1 items at Poundland in Yorkshire

Staff were left ‘shaken’ in a Poundland store after being threatened by a man with a knife as he stole items, police said.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with an incident in Poundland in Sheffield city centre.

Between 7.50 and 8am on Monday February 20, a man entered the store on Castle Square, Sheffield.

After an initial shoplift attempt, he is alleged to have started verbally threatening staff before producing a knife and continuing to make threats.

He then stole a number of items before leaving the shop, police said.

While nobody was physically injured, those involved were left shaken by the incident.

As part of their investigation, officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he can assist with enquires.

He is described as white, slim and aged between 25 and 40. He was wearing an all blue outfit with a black hat and grey trainers.

The incident number to quote is 140 of 20 February – call 101 if you can help police.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.