'Sick and evil' prisoner jailed after sending graphic letters threatening to kill Yorkshire judges

Paul Reece, 45, was already serving an indeterminate sentence for the public protection at Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes for an attempted murder in 1996 when letters were intercepted by security staff.

In July, he admitted threatening to kill Sheffield Crown Court Judge Jeremy Richardson QC and Judge Nicholas Dean QC, who was based at Leicester before his move to Manchester Crown Court last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On November 11, Reece lounged in a chair with his arms crossed and feet up when he appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Belmarsh high-security prison to be sentenced for making the threats between June and October last year.

Reece sent letters to Sheffield Crown Court Judge Jeremy Richardson QC and Judge Nicholas Dean QC

Prosecutor Edward Hollingsworth told the court the defendant had a long history of similar threats which had resulted in nine convictions for 52 offences.

He read out one of two letters addressed to Judge Richardson, who had previously sentenced him for threatening another judge.

In it, the defendant set out in graphic detail how he would take the judge to woodlands to stab and torture him.

A total of 32 letters were intercepted to Judge Dean, one including a white powder which was found to be a decongestant.

During a search of Reece’s cell in July last year, another threatening letter was seized along with paperwork on how to make a bomb.

The court heard that Reece had also admitted breaching an existing restraining order by sending the letters.

In an interview with Thames Valley Police, Reece admitted all the offences, saying he did not like judges and he sent the letters because he could, the court was told.

In mitigation, the court heard that Reece, who has a personality disorder, had become institutionalised during his incarceration.

Sentencing, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Reece’s letters contained “extravagant and repetitive threats” to Judge Richardson.

She said: “You threatened to kill him after torturing him, and you said no other judge would ever be safe from you.”

On the 32 letters to Judge Dean, she said: “They were persistent and chilling threats towards the life of that judge. You threatened to kill him in a slow and painful way. You said you would make small bombs and place them around the prison wing with a view to mass murder.

“You also described yourself as sick and evil.”

She went on: “Every time you pick up your pen and take a piece of paper and decide to write this vile material which you hope will be read by a judge and cause the judge to fear you will carry out the threat, you are making a conscious decision and you do not need to do this but you persist in doing so.”

She said it is vital that judges are protected as they carry out their work.

She extended the indefinite restraining order to include all crown court judges.