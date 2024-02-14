Six drug gang members have been jailed following police gathering evidence from mobile phone data showing the phone was being used to supply class A drugs.

Numerous text messages were found showing the gang was mainly supplying heroin and crack cocaine, to the North Hull area.

The ringleader of the organised crime group, Ryan Longley, 28, alongside his five associates, Nathan Heath, 29, Cody Heath, 26, Anthony Partington, 29, Bernard Wileman, 60, and Chantelle Kershaw, 31, all appeared separately before Hull Crown Court and pleaded guilty after being charged in connection, admitting their involvement in the drugs network.

The gang have been sentenced to a combined total of 22-years-and-eight-months behind bars.

Officers identified that Longley had a managerial role, making decisions about when wages could be paid and how much drugs could be taken by the controllers.

Conversations showed that Longley was coordinating four drug lines, with various messages from Longley’s associates telling him how much stock they had left. Cody Heath was identified as a result of these messages and was arrested.

On Tuesday, February 21, officers searched a property on Greenwood Avenue in Hull. Upon entering the address, officers seized what was believed to be £13,700 worth of crack cocaine and heroin, around £6000 in cash and recovered several burner phones.

Kerkshaw, Wileman, Partington and Nathan Heath were all arrested and later charged the following day, Wednesday, February 22.

The gang was involved in the supply and distribution of approximately £29,780 worth of class A and class B drugs.

Following a lengthy investigation, officers identified Cody Heath had taken over Nathan’s role and he and Longley were both charged on Tuesday, April 4, for their involvement in the gang’s activity.

Ryan Longley, of Feldane, Hull was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin, concerned in the supply of cannabis and was sentenced to six years.

Nathan Heath, of no fixed abode was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin and was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison.

Cody Heath, of Pulman Street, Hull, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin and was sentenced to four years and ten months.

Anthony Partington, of Greenwood Avenue, Hull, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin and was sentenced to two and three months.

Bernard Wileman, of Garrowby Walk, Hull, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, concerned I the supply of heroin and was sentenced to two and six months.

Chantelle Kershaw, of Greenwood Avenue, Hull, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and concerned in the supply of heroin and was sentenced to two and three months.

Officer in the case, Police Constable Claire Dobson leading the investigation said: “I hope this outcome will serve as a warning to others looking to deal drugs in our towns and cities that we won’t tolerate it.