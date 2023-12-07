All Sections
Six men arrested after massive cannabis farm found in derelict care home in Yorkshire

Six men have been arrested after a cannabis farm was found was found at a derelict care home in Yorkshire.
By Rebecca Marano
Published 7th Dec 2023, 15:42 GMT
West Yorkshire Police raided Moorfield House, in Moortown, Leeds, on Monday, December 3.

They found cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £448,050.

Six Albanian nationals were arrested at the scene and charged with production of cannabis.

Officers found cannabis plants worth nearly half a million pounds. Photo: West Yorkshire PoliceOfficers found cannabis plants worth nearly half a million pounds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Alitor Deda, 30, Erijon Gjoka, 21, Edison Markeci, 21, Agostin Marku, 36, Ali Qerfozi, 41, and Andi Teta, 32, all of Moorfield House, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on January 5.