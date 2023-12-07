Six men arrested after massive cannabis farm found in derelict care home in Yorkshire
Six men have been arrested after a cannabis farm was found was found at a derelict care home in Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police raided Moorfield House, in Moortown, Leeds, on Monday, December 3.
They found cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £448,050.
Six Albanian nationals were arrested at the scene and charged with production of cannabis.
Alitor Deda, 30, Erijon Gjoka, 21, Edison Markeci, 21, Agostin Marku, 36, Ali Qerfozi, 41, and Andi Teta, 32, all of Moorfield House, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on January 5.