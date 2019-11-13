Six sheep killed and cow injured in North Yorkshire

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after six sheep were killed and a cow injured in North Yorkshire.

The cow was attacked by dogs near Byland Abbey at around 10.40pm on Tuesday.

The six sheep were killed by another animal, police say, sometime between Monday and Tuesday.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

A force spokesman said: "If you have any information regarding the incident including description of the dog or its owner, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency and quote 12190209081 and 12190209185."