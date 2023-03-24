Skip company banned from accepting more waste due to 'serious pollution' concerns

A skip hire company in South Yorkshire has been temporarily banned from accepting any waste due to concerns about pollution.

The Environment Agency has obtained a court order that prevents anyone from depositing waste at M White Skips in Worthing Road, Sheffield.

In a statement, the agency said the site poses “a risk of serious pollution to the environment and serious harm to human health” and there is “an ongoing criminal investigation”.

People living near the site have previously complained that staff leave skips on the side of the road and allow rubbish to spill onto the street.

The order, issued following a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates Court, will remain in place until the next court hearing on May 3.

Officers from the Environment Agency and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service both gave evidence in court.

It is the first time the powers have been used in Yorkshire.

Jacqui Tootill, South Yorkshire Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Our officers have already taken enforcement action to issue a restriction order for this site – preventing any further waste from being dumped or treated there and ensuring that the operator can only access the site in order to remove waste.

“We are inspecting the site regularly and continuing to work with partners to ensure this order is followed and also working to ensure the site is cleared.