Skipton houseboat owners living in fear after thugs try to climb aboard, police say

Anti social ‘thugs’ have been putting occupants of houseboats in Skipton in fear by trying to climb aboard, police have said.

A small group of youths has been reported kicking boats on the town’s towpaths, climbing aboard and putting occupants at fear, North Yorkshire Police said.

An investigation has been launched to find the culprits, and plain clothes police officers are now set to patrol the towpaths to curb the behaviour.

Craven’s neighbourhood policing inspector Julie Earnshaw said: “I’d like to reassure those who use the canals that we’re here to keep them safe and we’re taking robust action against those who commit antisocial behaviour.

“I’d described the youths as thugs that think their loutish behaviour is funny and acceptable - it will not be tolerated in our small market town.

“Some of these boats are people’s homes, and Skipton attracts canal boats and tourists to the area because of our beautiful waterways.”

Inspector Earnshaw urged parents to check on their children and take responsibility.

"As parents, do you know what your children are getting up to on an evening?” she said.

“They may go out to play with friends but can quite quickly become involved in antisocial behaviour which is affecting the lives of Skipton residents.”