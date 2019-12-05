Sledgehammer raiders steal designer clothing and footwear from Yorkshire Dales country store

Have your say

Members of the Dales equestrian community have been asked to keep an eye out for 'suspiciously cheap' clothing and footwear for sale illicitly.

A large quantity of countrywear was stolen from Mole Valley Country Stores on the Leyburn Business Park overnight between December 1 and 2.

Thieves are believed to have used a sledgehammer to damage a rear wall and gain access to the building, which sells farming and equestrian supplies.

The chain stocks luxury country brands including Barbour, Joules, Aigle, Le Chameau and Musto, although details of the stolen items have not been released.

The suspects fled the scene in a Citroen Picasso with a 2003 number plate. No arrests have been made and North Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate.

It's thought that the haul could be sold in the local area to be given as Christmas presents.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:

"We would like people to be on their guard and watch out for anyone selling country clothing and equipment under strange circumstances, such as at car boot sales."

The store is open as normal.