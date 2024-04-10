Andrew Morris, 26, will make his first appearance at York Magistrates Court this week in connection with the alleged theft at Solberge Hall at South Otterington, near Northallerton, in August last year.

Morris, of Houghton-le-Spring near Sunderland, is accused of stealing a total of £1,024.80 over a 27-day period while employed by the hotel.

Solberge Hall was purchased two months after the offending by Wharfedale Grange, a luxury weddings operator which already owns a number of venues in the Leeds and Harrogate area.

Solberge Hall is now a luxury wedding and events venue

The family-run business announced that they would eventually rename the Georgian manor Wharfedale Country House following upgrade work.

Solberge Hall was built in 1824 by the Hutton family, and in the first half of the 20th century was owned by steel baron and inventor Benjamin Talbot. It was sold after his death in the 1940s, and became the North Riding Police College, the training school for North Yorkshire Police until the force disposed of the building in 1980s.